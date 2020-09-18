Gary W. Moore: A new season of opportunity and happiness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, I’m in my home working on the final column that I’ll pen from this location. Next week, I’ll write my first column from our new home.

We are in a season of change and transition.

I’ve written some part of my books or columns from every space in this home. As I walk from room the room, the memories of children, now adults, are overwhelming. I remember our first night here and how we all ended up in one bedroom as the noises of the new home were a bit unsettling to our senses, but our first experiences hearing a pack of coyotes howling in our front pasture sent everyone scrambling in terror into our bedroom.

Pictures taken at our front door of our children’s first day of school, a house full of their friends scrambling in after classes to snack and unwind.

I remember every Thursday night, how our home would fill with more than 60 high school students, craving mac and cheese, and chili dip. Arlene was director for our local high schools' Campus Life/Youth for Christ program. I remember the laughter of these wonderful students still echoing through the entire place. This home has touched many lives through these last 26 years.