Gary W. Moore: Although born in the USA, the boss may be packing his bags

We assume Bruce lives somewhere in New Jersey, but we really don’t know. I always assume Streisand is somewhere in California, but it doesn’t matter to us where they live. Does their address impact our lives in any way?

When the Beatles exploded into our lives, we heard and saw them so often, they could have been the garage band next door. The fact they lived across the ocean didn’t limit their exposure. If Bruce moves to Australia and releases a new album, does he think the distance will somehow limit the play in the USA and therefore punish us by depriving us of his music? If the album is good, it will get just as much play as if he were still in New Jersey.

So, what’s the point?

The point is that this exposes the false sense of influence and power entertainers believe they hold over our lives. Arrogance is never attractive. I think entertainers who become activists become less popular in their genre and often have the opposite impact on the public. Think not? Ask the Dixie Chicks.

I think comedian Michael Loftus said it best. “They really think they’re that important,” he said. “They really think we’re walking around going, ‘Wait, what? Springsteen’s going to leave? And Tommy Lee? Oh, I’m changing my vote!’”

So, what’s positive about this?