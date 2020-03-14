Gary W. Moore: Am I supposed to be buying toilet paper?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What’s going on? I’d call this something between an overreaction to mass hysteria. As for me, I found it to be funny. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing funny about a communicable illness that is spreading around the world. We all must be vigilant and take the advice from healthcare professionals. Wash your hands often. Don’t touch your body above your shoulders. Use hand sanitizer and carry a few sanitizing wipes wherever you go.

On our flight home, we used wipes to sanitize our seats and trays on our airplane seats. It also never hurts to have a supply of essentials on hand at home, but to rush out and buy a year's supply of canned goods and to lock yourselves behind the doors of your homes at this point, may be giving into mass hysteria.

Be vigilant. Listen to government officials but avoid unsubstantiated rumors on the internet or you may end up spending $2,000 for a few rolls of toilet paper. When you see that Abraham Lincoln is assuring you that if it’s found on the internet it must be true — think about it first!

Relax. Be prudent about the sources of information you use to make your decisions. Then act wisely.

Thank you!