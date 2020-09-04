Gary W. Moore: Are you part of a herd?

It was an emotional week preparing for the estate sale, but in many ways, it’s the history of our 45 years of marriage, laid out on tables for others to buy. My sister’s sense of humor and free spirit not only made the experience tolerable but fun. I don’t see them often enough but when we do see each other, we make it count. I don’t know what I’d do without them.

Tracey didn’t really know them until this week. She was in complete dismay as my sisters chased down a local police officer to give him a Buster Bar from Dairy Queen and to tell the young officer he was appreciated. That’s just how they roll.

For those of you who are longtime readers of my column, know that my daughter, Tara Beth, and her husband Jeff, accepted positions in Pasadena, California, over four years ago and headed west, with our grandsons, Caleb and Noah. Like most of life’s twists and turns, it was a mixture of happiness for their new opportunities and sadness to see them go. Their move wasn’t ended with a period but only punctuated with a comma, as they announced this week they are moving back. We are thrilled. I’ll never miss one of my grandson’s baseball games or concerts again! My only regret is that their move is motivated by my health. My life journey should not dictate theirs, but I was told, “Don’t worry about it. I only have one Dad and we want to be close.”