Gary W. Moore: Being optimistic in a COVID-19 world

Can worry solve anything? The obvious answer is no, but understanding that worrying solves nothing doesn’t necessarily keep us from worrying. I find comfort in ancient scripture as recounted by Matthew.

"Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?

“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?

“Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

“So do not worry, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?'”

So, when does it all end? I think the answer lies within us. If we are willing to make the sacrifices asked by health officials, I believe we can slow or even stop the wave of tragedy that may have otherwise killed millions.

Be vigilant. Cooperate. Be kind. If you have more than you need, share. If you are so inclined, pray for government leaders, health care workers and each other. If not, send out positive thoughts and let’s pull together, not apart.