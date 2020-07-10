Gary W. Moore: Choosing how you live

Don’t blame your past. Yes, some of us are born into loving families who nurture and teach us right from wrong, while others are brought into lives where they were never wanted and learn to live their lives without nurturing or instruction. Regardless of which, it is the choices that we make that determine how we live our lives.

Blaming how we were raised is a waste of time and only keeps us from successfully moving forward. No, we didn’t decide how to be born nor will we decide when or how we die, but we absolutely decide how we live our life. How we treat others and ourselves makes a lasting impact, not just in our lives but with everyone and everything we touch.

None of us are perfect. I have many regrets about choices I made earlier in life, but I can’t change that. I can only move forward and do my best to make a positive difference.

The time to think about the impact we have on others is not on our deathbed while experiencing crushing regret, but while we are living our lives. As you read this, you can decide the difference you wish to make, the joy and happiness you bring to others or positive education you wish to share.