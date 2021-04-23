Gary W. Moore: Confessions of a ‘Barbecue Master pitster’ wannabe

We are all on our individual life journey.

Thank you. The positive response to last week’s column has been both touching and overwhelming. Emails have poured in from across the country and around the globe. There seemed to be one unifying message and that is that this “Cancel Culture” movement is dangerous, and we must resist.

I’m not a political columnist and each time I step outside of my hoola hoop to comment politically I’m always sorry. But this dangerous movement is at the very heart of it a lifestyle issue and I’m a lifestyle columnist.

Is our culture perfect? Of course not. Are there things that need to change? Of course, and I believe our history shows that as a nation we recognize where we are wrong and evolve. But this idea that we must tear down everything is ridiculous and, again, dangerous.

So, what’s new?

As I’ve traveled my cancer journey, I’ve learned so much about the difference between our needs and wants. Looking back on my life, I wish I could have learned these lessons at a younger age, but lessons worth learning come at a price. My price is age, experience, and cancer.