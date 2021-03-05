Gary W. Moore: Disappointment? Join the club.

It’s not important that you were knocked down. All that matters is that you get back up again.

It is all a matter of personal resilience. As my dad always said to me, “You gotta keep on keepin' on.” So, I was deeply disappointed that morning. At 11:20 a.m. I felt like I was punched hard by a friend, but by 3 p.m. the same day, I was planning my next move. The pain of the morning was eclipsed by the optimism of the afternoon. I was still hurt and disappointed, but I made a choice to leave my unfulfilled dream of the morning behind and embrace the future of my next idea. I made the choice to move on.

Always fish with more than one pole.

The more baited hooks you have in the water at one time, the more chances you have of landing the big fish. Be creative. Have more than one idea, project, or proposal. Pursue more than one job. Apply to multiple schools. Never rely on a single outcome and never allow the disappointment of one day stop you from taking a chance on the next. Keep going. Keep trying and never give up.

There are only two things you can control in life …

So, back to the reader question. Having cancer has not changed my attitude or optimism. I’m focused on living a happy and optimistic life. I believe I can beat this cancer and am working to do so.

You can’t control the weather … or how others feel about you … or the decisions others make that influence your future. You can control your attitude and your attitude will drive how you respond to the inevitable disappointments … and you can also control your effort. Be optimistic and work hard. Next time you won’t be disappointed.

Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker, and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0