Gary W. Moore: Does humanity really end when toilet paper runs out?

When fear sets in, irrational behavior begins. On Saturday, I witnessed a man and a woman struggling in the aisle of my local store over a bottle of bleach. There’s really not a shortage of bleach, there is only the fact that some bought more than they needed and left others without. The same with hand sanitizer. I’ve seen some on social media bragging about how much they have while others are driving all over town and can’t find a single bottle. I personally know of a 65-year-old man with cancer who is at high risk and can’t find a single bottle anywhere.

Being prepared is admirable, while hoarding is only selfish.

Last week, I wrote a column that I thought would be whimsical, but by the time it went, to print was not. There are people in serious need of the basics of life. No, not having toilet paper may not be life threatening, but a lack of food items and basic products for disinfection are. If you have a little to spare, please share. Call your local house of worship, food pantry, Salvation Army or any organization who can help get these into the hands of someone in need. Be inspired by the kindness and willingness to share that Karen, and many like her have displayed.