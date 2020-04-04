Gary W. Moore: Finding joy in quarantine

What about you?

How many times have you wanted to do something, but you complain you have no time? How often have you thought you’d just like to have a little time to yourself, or just a moment of peace and quiet? Sheltering in place can make those wishes come true.

You know me as a weekly columnist, but I’m also an author. In fact, I think of myself as an author who also writes a column and not the other way around. I need to get busy and finish my fifth book.

I’m told that Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine for the plague. When I first heard that, I laughed and thought, as an author, hearing that is a lot of pressure. But then again, No pressure. I’m just a storyteller. I need to dig in and finishing telling the story of the Tallman brothers and “Carbon Hill.”

Why waste time? What is that project you’ve always wanted to complete? Get moving! Write a book, build the model, complete the puzzle, write some letters, renew contact with those you’ve lost contact with. Explore the possibilities, then act!

And I do understand that some of you are afraid. I think we all harbor some level of fear and that’s normal. Work to turn your fear into healthy caution and follow all the guideline for remaining safe.