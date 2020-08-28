Gary W. Moore: Finding love in pickles and an ironing board

Please let me know if you try this. Play with the mixtures to suit your taste buds. I’d love to know what you think. I also make a killer barbecue sauce and a unique recipe of mashed potatoes I’ll share later. I love working to please others through my cooking.

When my grandkids were younger, I bought a Mickey Mouse pancake maker that made pancakes in the shape of Mickey. They became known in our family as “MouseCakes.” The most common question from my Facebook friends was “Are they made out of real mice?”

My grandkids enjoyed them, until they didn’t. Now, my “MouseCake Maker” sits in a cabinet hoping for another grandchild or six.

Cooking isn’t an unusual hobby, but my next passion is. I love to iron my children and now grandchildren’s clothes. I don’t iron on schedule but only by request. “Dad, I’m running late to school. Can you iron this for me?” My daughter would often say as she tossed her shirt down the stairs. I’d sometimes try to resist, but the joy I found in doing this was surprising. I have ironed for everyone but there is a special “ironing bond” I have with my daughter, Tara Beth. Before school ... later in life, before dates or even a job interview, I loved hearing her voice ask me to iron.