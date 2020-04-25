Gary W. Moore: Finding your joy wherever you are

It reminds me of the many simple pleasures of life. They abound all around us, but we must be open to the experience. As I always say, what we look for we usually find. I was in need of finding a distraction to the combination of quarantine and chemotherapy and found it overhead at the hand of a child I’ve never met.

What is it you are looking for? You must be discerning at what you let into your head and heart at times like these. I hear the talking heads arguing on TV and shut it off. I know there is pain and suffering for those needing to work but are prohibited. I know and grieve at the sickness and death at the hands of a virus we still do not completely understand. I don’t think anyone wants or is welcoming our current situation, but what purpose is served by dwelling on the negative?

Look for the positive in every circumstance. Too many people look for the misery and pain in the world and it’s easy to find. Instead, seek out and identify the beauty around you. Find your joy in the moment. Count your blessings and you’ll be surprised at the abundance. They are there but you must open your eyes and seek them. Look for the good, the clean, the positive and the beauty in this day. Catch and recognize the kindness of others. Dismiss the negative as unnecessary and unhelpful mind pollution.