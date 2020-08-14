Gary W. Moore: Giving up is easy. Anyone can do it!

Why am I sharing this personal health info?

Because there is no such thing as darkness. What we call darkness is absence of light. As such, there is no such thing as an insurmountable problem, but only the absence of an idea that creates a solution.

I refuse to give up on my life. I want you to also not give up on your goals, dreams and yes, life. Life’s short. Go for it. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve your goals and dreams. I have goals. I plan on seeing my 8- and 10-year-old grandsons graduate from high school. I suspect I have grandchildren that are not yet conceived or born that I want to meet and hold in my arms.

My books, “Playing with the Enemy” and “The Final Service” are both now in negotiation to become major motion pictures. I plan on living to see their premiere. My book, “Fragrance of Lilacs” is sitting with a publisher now. I plan on seeing it in print and on shelves. I can go on and on, but the point is that I have plans, dreams and goals that I’m not willing to give up on. I’m stubborn this way. I plan on writing this column 10 years from today.

I’m not going to let anyone, other than my creator tell me when it’s time to go.