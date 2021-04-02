Gary W. Moore: Is it time to begin stepping into the light of normalcy?

We’ve learned that we really have been ignoring the science when it comes to schools and the classroom. Instead, the teacher’s unions are leading the way with no scientific basis at all.

Who do we listen to? Who do we believe? Who do we trust? No wonder so many are frightened.

I believe most health officials and politicians continue to act on the best information they have. I’m not a conspiracy theorist and refuse to buy into that brand of anguish.

Has the virus been politicized? Of course. It’s an unfortunate part of our democratic system. I think most can see through and past it. Are we safe? Will we be again? Were we ever?

I’m told that until we achieve 80% herd immunity there are still risks, but again,

I’m tired of living my life waiting for the next health directive. Arlene and I are vaccinated. It was an easy decision for us. Being vaccinated makes sense to us and we are happy with our choice. I don’t know what to say to the anti-vaccination crowd.