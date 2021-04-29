Gary W. Moore: It’s not where you are that’s important

But what else? My mind swirled all night with a combination of things I’ve seen and done and want to do again, and things I’ve never seen nor done. My list may be passive. No jumping out of airplanes or alligator wrestling. Yet things I want to experience.

In the "things I want to do again" group: I want to visit San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio is probably my favorite place on the globe. The history, music, food, I find it all alluring. I’ve been there dozens of times but want to go again. I want to dine on fajitas, with a margarita and listen to live mariachi music played table-side with friends and family at Market Square. After dinner, we’ll stroll by the Alamo and I’ll ramble on about my life-long fascination with Texas history. I love Texas. I love the Texas attitude. And we’ll end the night listening to George Straight singing “I’ll be Somewhere Down in Texas if you’re looking for me” on a jukebox at the original Lone Star Cafe.

I remember the first moment we parked our motor home. I am guessing 1987 or so. Taking the hands of my little family, walking up the long walkway and seeing Mount Rushmore for the first time. It was an unexpected breath-taking experience. I think I need to see it again. Not because I’m dying (I’m not), but just because I want to see it again.