Gary W. Moore: Let's start making eye contact again

Like a horror movie about the living dead, I was shopping with zombies. No eye contact. No smiles. No social interaction of any kind. The brief momentary eye contact I did experience seemed both unwelcome and fearful, as if zombie eyes can send a virus causing death ray into the eyes of others. I’m making light of it, but the people in the store were scared.

What are we doing? Where are we going? How will quarantine impact the rest of our lives and will it ever end? I don’t have answers.

As I’ve said several times before, human beings are herd animals. We thrive with family and friends. Most are happiest within the familiarity of the herd. What we are experiencing is unnatural.

I understand the need for social distancing and cooperating with the directives of our governing bodies. This all began with us knowing so little about this virus that extreme measures were warranted and welcomed. As we learn more about who is at risk and how, we can more intelligently manage the dangers. Isn’t it time to begin a slow and measured return to some level of normalcy?

One-size-fits-all measures are rarely, if ever, good. The elderly and those of us with health conditions that make us susceptible must shelter in place and take every precaution to remain safe. But is that true for the young and healthy?