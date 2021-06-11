Gary W. Moore: Life and marriage advice from an old coal miner

That was over 46 years ago, and we are still married. Her dad grew to forgive my casual approach to the beginning of my life with his daughter, thankfully. Fast forward 46 years ...

Three grown children, two grandkids, and a life together has passed before the blink of our eyes. How can this be? Where does the time go?

Aging and a bad health diagnosis has me pondering what this life is all about. I keep coming up with this ...

“Life is about who we love, who loves us in return, and what we build together.”

What else is there? An accumulation of stuff? Accomplishments? Money? It all seems so important at the time but as time passes and we look back on it all, it’s meaningless. Who we love, who loves us in return and the life we build together is everything.

I believe too many marriages begin without commitment.

“If it doesn’t work out, there’s always divorce,” I heard a bride say a few years ago.