Gary W. Moore: Our nation afraid

I grew up in an anti-gun family. My dad didn’t like guns nor want one in the house. For most of my life, I never wanted a gun, but 25 years ago we moved out onto 40 acres and coyotes where everywhere. I still didn’t buy a gun as I felt the coyotes had just as much of a right to be here as I did. But as our two beloved dogs began to age, the coyotes would try to lure them away from the house and we had our clash with nature — so I bought a shotgun. Mostly for the noise, I thought I’d scare they coyotes off and did.

Now, as I age, I began worrying about being out and away from civilization and bought my first handgun. A Smith & Wesson .357 magnum now sits on my nightstand next to me as I sleep.

Rational? I think so. But at what risk?

The other night, the dreaded intrusion happened. I was asleep and heard a commotion on our side deck. Our door was open and only the screen separated us from the apparent intruder that began pushing on the screen. I rolled out of bed, grabbed my handgun, crawled to the screen and there he was: The biggest opossum I’d ever seen.