Gary W. Moore: Pizza: A circle of life

My mother taught me many things. She gave me the gift of curiosity. She questioned everything and encouraged her children to do the same. She spent her early teen years as a short order cook and waitress. With her experience she taught me to cook and enjoy the creativity of the process.

In 1943, Mom moved from Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Oakland, California to work in the shipyard to support our war effort. There, she was introduced to her first pizza. It was love at first bite. She later passed her love of the pie to her children and today, we are all pizzaholics. And why not? What’s not to love about pizza? She used to make it. We didn’t have much money when I was a kid, so I’ve had pizza made from Bisquick, ketchup, cheddar cheese slices and sliced hot dogs. It wasn’t good, but sometimes even bad pizza is better than no pizza at all. I’ve learned that it’s maybe not the taste of the pizza, but the role it plays in American life.

Growing up, a great thrill was being told the pizza delivery man was coming. It was a rare treat, but when it happened, it was pure delight. It was like waiting for Santa, but instead of us feeding him cookies, he’s bringing a pizza!