Gary W. Moore: Remaining optimistic in a negative media world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have written on this subject before, but as this current election cycle is beginning to heat up, I hope to preempt the anger and vitriol with what I think is basic common sense.

If you believe the 24-hour news channels, the sky is falling. Chicken Little, in the form of talking heads, would have us believe that the end is near. As I mentioned in a column a few months ago, it’s good business for the TV and AM radio talkers to have us frightened of the impending doom. Whether it’s the danger of a pandemic or the upcoming election, their fearmongering causes us to keep coming back for the next news alert, so we can learn how the end will be delivered and by whom. Don’t allow them to pull you in.

Politics are a nasty business. Plato warned us, “Never give power to those who seek it.” Our democratic form of government seems to only reward power to those who seek it with a vengeance — and lots of cash.

George Washington was the perfect leader. He did not seek power and in fact, gave it up twice. After he led us to victory against the British in our war for independence, there were those who wished to make him king, yet Gen. Washington refused and retreated to the solitude of Mount Vernon, his estate on the Potomac.