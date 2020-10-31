Gary W. Moore: Take heart. The madness of 2020 is coming to an end!

The best news of the year is that the election will soon be over and “hopefully” the heat of the national discourse will cool.

Is that wishful thinking? I keep making the same point, but it’s important.

I trust the will of the American people. If your candidate doesn’t win, it’s not the end of life on earth as we know it. There is another election in four years and the beauty of our system is that we have checks and balances to keep us from driving off the rails until then. The worst thing that can happen is if a single party takes control of all three branches of government. Trust me, neither party is always right or always wrong. A little gridlock slows things down and forces negotiation.

I’ve never seen both sides so frantic. The screams from both left and right claim that if the other party ends, the nation will be irreversibly changed for the worse.

Irreversibly?

I don’t think so. So please lower the volume, take a breath, and relax. The sun will rise on Nov. 4 and life will go on.

As for COVID-19 ... it’s become so politicized that it’s hard to know what’s true. And shame on both parties for using a national life-and-death circumstance as a tool to gain votes.