Gary W. Moore: Thank you from a grateful nation

It’s easy to take some occupations and services for granted until something causes us to take notice and appreciate what they do. Sept. 11 developed a deep and sincere appreciation for police officers and the men and women of the fire department.

I think superficially before we watched them in action on 9/11, we knew they put their lives in harm’s way to protect us, but as the twin towers fell, it burned into our collective memories the risks they took and sacrifices they made on that fateful day.

It’s commonplace now to run across a man or woman in military uniform and thank them for their service, as we should. They are both the first line and last line of our defense. They earn and deserve our eternal gratitude.

There is a new kind of war raging across the globe. It’s not against an armed enemy threatening to send missiles into our cities and there’s not an invasion force staging to take away our freedoms. Instead, it’s a microscopic virus with a technical name that a few short months ago we’d never heard, but today, it’s upon everyone’s lips across the globe.

COVID-19 has created a pandemic the likes of which have not been seen since 1918. It’s global in nature. It harms and kills not because of political or racial differences. It infects us because it can — and is.