Gary W. Moore | The death of civility

Next, we elected a businessman who promised to “drain the swamp” (it is a swamp) and it has now not only become fashionable to call each other names on Capital Hill and the media ... it’s become acceptable ... it’s encouraged. It’s a disgusting mess.

Adults on both sides acting like spoiled children.

Of course, it’s wrong and both sides know it. They can’t stop pointing their finger at the other side long enough to acknowledge the problem and join to fix it.

We reap what we sow.

What are we teaching our children through this example of name-calling hyperbole? We are already seeing the fruits of our lack of civility play out in the streets and on the news. Brick-throwing, neighborhood-burning, looting, extreme violence, and murder are a few of the products of the example set on both sides of the aisle. It’s becoming acceptable to do anything to anyone you may disagree with.

For partisan reasons, a few will disagree, but I point to President Ronald Reagan as the “gold standard” of civility and eloquence. Forget your political ideology and focus only on the civility of his rhetoric. Where is our next politician of civility? Will there ever be another?