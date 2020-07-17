Gary W. Moore: The decisions that change your life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The decisions that we make determine the trajectory of our lives.

Last week, this column spoke of the choices we make. I said that we are who we are, what we are, and where we are in life because of the decisions we’ve made — and it’s true. If you take a pad of paper and begin backtracking, step by step and decision by decision, your current situation, both good and bad, becomes clear. You are where you are because of the decisions and choices you made. That’s true for all of us.

I received an email disputing my claim. The writer said, “I’m a victim of circumstances. I’ve lost everything and none of it was based upon my decisions. My life has always been in the hands of others.”

My first question is: Why is your life in the hands of others? Are they really making your decisions for you? Probably not.

And that question leads me to my next question: What decision that you made placed you in their hands?

Blaming others is easy. “It’s not my fault!” To blame others is also a decision you make and an awfully bad one. It’s a decision to not accept responsibility for your results.