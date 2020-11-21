Gary W. Moore: The government or you? Who should decide who is coming to your Thanksgiving dinner?

There are the constitutionalists among us who say, “It’s a family decision that should be made personally by ‘We the People’ and by family.” I fall firmly within this group.

There are those who believe because of the national and global risks, and implications of this virus, that the decision should be made by government leaders ... governors and mayors ... and we should be compelled to comply regardless of our own desires and decisions.

My oldest son, while talking to a longtime close friend, casually mentioned that he may take the risk and travel from LA home for the holiday. His friend replied, “Then I hope you and your family will be denied a hospital bed as you infect each other and put us all at risk.”

Really? How judgmental and smug. I guess it’s no longer an election that divides us but now whether we dine alone in our homes with family.

I’m confident that each of our family members will make the right decision for themselves and their immediate families. No judgment. I don’t believe this is a decision for a well-meaning but over-reaching government that seems to be using this crisis as a power grab. Are there no decisions left for we the people? Are we believed to be totally helpless and incapable of making this decision on our own?