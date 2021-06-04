Gary W. Moore: The importance of family traditions

Family traditions are meaningful to me. The older I get the more important it is to preserve these annual happenings in hope that they will be passed down through generations. One of these traditions for our family is barbecued pork spareribs on Memorial Day. This year, I’m teaching my nephew, son-in-law, two sons and oldest grandson the recipe and methods. I’m sure they may add their special tweaks to the recipe but I’m confident the basics will remain.

I was thirteen years old when my dad called me over to the grill and began teaching me. It may have been the first time my father spoke to me and treated me as an adult. Cooking ribs in the Moore household was serious business and I felt a sense of pride that my father was entrusting me with this almost sacred responsibility. I didn’t understand it then, but from that day forward, ribs on Memorial Day were my responsibility, and has been since that moment.

I realized a few months ago that I’ve waited too long to pass the “tongs” off, so this holiday weekend was important. It represented a “changing of the guard” for our holiday tradition.