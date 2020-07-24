Gary W. Moore: The minefields of social media

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are living through unprecedented and uncharted times. A pandemic has seized our world, while social unrest and violence has swept into our major cities.

Add to it all that it’s an election year and everything that is happening has become politicized. It appears that the nation has never been more divided. It has put us on the edge and I’m witnessing people I know speaking and acting in ways I would have otherwise never imagined. How we respond to what’s happening in our world is as important as the events themselves.

Respond to circumstances rather than reacting.

There is a difference. A response is thoughtful while a reaction is often “knee-jerk” in nature. A response is measured, while a reaction is often the first thing that comes to mind and is usually emotional. When we calmly respond, it often disarms and relaxes others to do the same. Reactions are what we see playing out on our streets and in social media.

Relax. Take a breath. The world is not coming to an end. The truth is that cable news, and reactions to it, are playing out on social media and encouraging us to believe otherwise. Don’t believe it. As bad as you may believe things are today, tomorrow the sun will rise and a new day will begin. Yes, take a breath and relax. A new day is coming.