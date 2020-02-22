Gary W. Moore: When difficult times come, don’t miss the dance

We have all been challenged and will be again. Whether it’s being denied a raise at work or being fired. You might have been turned down for a date or your spouse has left you. Or maybe you broke your leg playing softball or have been diagnosed with cancer, heart disease or some other life-threatening affliction.

Regardless of the hardships we face, we often look back at the worst of times and find the best. It’s always hardest to find the blessing in the moment of despair, but with the benefit of time, I surprisingly hear often that the life-destroying problem ends up being the life-changing blessing.

No matter what the challenge is, if we open our mind and heart to the lessons that we find embedded in tragedy, we can experience bursts of personal growth and wisdom often impossible to experience at any other time.

As you know, I’m experiencing one of these opportunities. For those not aware, I’ve been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). There are as few as 200,000 diagnoses worldwide each year and it’s the disease that killed Steve Jobs and Aretha Franklin. I’ve been encountering health difficulties for more than a year and was unable to find the cause. It was found during a routine exam that I had a colon blockage. A few days later, my surgeon removed 30 inches of my colon along with three large tumors.