Gary W. Moore: Who says my smart TV is so smart?

I’m sure my grandsons could have taught me. The nine-year-old down the street probably knows. I’m just not wired that way. I’m heavy on the creative side and exceptionally light on the technical, detailed stuff. I can write a column, book, or screenplay ... but if my screenplay was turned into a movie, I may miss the first half of the show while I struggle with the remote to find the channel.

So, what is positive about all this? I didn’t give up and figured it out. We are never too old to learn and if we are optimistic and keep working on the problem, we can solve it.

And what did I learn from all this? Well ... I don’t think the term “Smart TV” is fully accurate. I find both of my televisions to be less intelligent than Alexa (Amazon) or my iPhone. I guess my TVs could be classified as learning impaired, but that’s okay. They both now perform as needed when I have all the remotes at my disposal.

The world is constantly changing around us, and we can choose to be lost within it or to keep up. I decided to keep up. What about you?

I encourage all of us that were born before the computer boom to continue learning. You’re never too old and your certainly smarter than my two TV’s. Learn a game or a task your phone can do. Get on a computer and learn something today you didn’t know yesterday.

Although my television experience has been a struggle, and still is at times, the computer in its many forms is here to stay. Get online, stumble around and learn to do something fun. You can expand your horizons ... and your grandkids will be impressed!

Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker, and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com

