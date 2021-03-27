Gary W. Moore: You ain’t nuthin but a hot dog?” Those are fighting words in ChiTown!

Some things in life require a purity about them.

My dad was the first in our family to taste one and I was next.

I introduced the exact same dog to my Iowa wife (she’s still struggling with the idea of eating a hot dog at all).

I introduced them to my kids and now to my grandkids, Caleb and Noah.

I find satisfaction in the fact every dog, regardless of generation had the same aroma, look, texture and taste. I find joy and comfort in the consistent continuation of this Chicago tradition. It’s food, it’s a delicacy, it’s tradition and it’s artful beauty on a bun.

There are some things in life so perfect they should never change. To do so could roll our very planet off its access and destroy life on earth as we know it.

If you’ve tasted the delicacy that is Chicago Style, no explanation is needed. If not, no explanation is possible. For those in this group, you have the recipe. Give it a try. Your taste buds will be forever changed.

The integrity of the construction of a Chicago Style Hot Dog is one of the few food items with this power.

As for me, I’ll take two dogs, “Chicago Style!”

(I awoke this morning after a dream of being outside of Wrigley waiting to get in with Caleb and Noah. We were all eating Chicago Style Hot Dogs. I got out of bed and what popped out of my head? A Chicago Style column!)

Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker, and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com

