Glenn Poshard: The Capitol building will be repaired, but will we the people?

Maybe our intolerance of differences makes enemies of other races, religions, ethnicities, or sexual orientations so judgement becomes more important than mercy or compassion. This prevents us from respecting others who are not like us.

Maybe our sense of self-preservation is so great it prevents us from caring about preserving the life or dignity of others. We become oblivious to their pain and suffering, preventing the empathy we need to reach out to others.

Parker Palmer, one of America’s great higher education leaders, defines a leader in this way: “A person who has an unusual degree of power to project on other people his or her shadow, or his or her light. And this power creates the conditions under which other people must live and move and have their being. Conditions which can be illuminating and uplifting to the people or conditions which can cast them into total darkness."

When we believe that winning by any means is all that counts, that the preservation of others is not important, that intolerance and judgement are more conducive to the success of our democracy than respect and goodwill, then we will have failed our children and our country.

Today was a day of sadness for me when I watched the shadow side of leadership cast the people into darkness and compel them to attack the Capitol that I love. The building will be repaired, but the question remains, “Will we the people?” Can we find our way back to respect and goodwill for each other, no matter our politics? I believe we can. I believe we must. As President Lincoln said, “ As a nation of free people, we must live through all time or die by suicide."

Glenn Poshard is a former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman, gubernatorial candidate, and is a former President of the Southern Illinois University system.

