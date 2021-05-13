Guest View: Brown decision could undo legal basis for Illinois’ FOID card law

The FOID card has long been the bane of 2nd Amendment advocates in Illinois because it is often used as a bludgeon to punish honest citizens. The FOID card is an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy that robs honest citizens of their time and money.

A person can have a FOID card revoked for a variety of reasons. Many people have had their FOID card revoked for simply moving out of the state and there are many people who have a FOID card but have never owned a firearm. A 2019 Chicago Tribune analysis of people whose FOID cards were revoked revealed there was virtually no follow up on 78 percent of FOID card revocations, which begs the question what is the point of the FOID card?

This is the question Vivian Brown has been asking since 2017 when she was arrested for violating the FOID Act after her estranged husband called the police claiming that she had a gun inside her home.

While there was no evidence that a gun had been fired, the officers found a .22-caliber single-shot, bolt-action rifle in her bedroom. She said the gun was for protection. She was over 21 and because she had no criminal record or history of mental illnesses and she wanted to challenge her arrest for not possessing a FOID card. If she had applied for one – she would have been eligible to receive one.