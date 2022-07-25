Guest View | Cade Bursell: Thinking about the future of Shawnee National Forest in the context of a climate crisis

Stories narrating the history of people who fought for what they believed in and succeeded are plentiful but rarely do they involve our neighbors. I made the film Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing (2021) to preserve a history of local activism that stopped clear-cutting on the Shawnee National Forest. The direct action and litigation campaign resulted in a 17-year injunction prohibiting commercial logging; on July 27, 7 p.m., the film screens at the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro.

The court lifted the injunction, and the Forest Service is logging again. So what's the problem? Isn't the Forest Service's historic mandate to provide us with timber, pulp, and pallets? But given the climate crisis, I think it's fair to ask, should this be the current mandate? So here are a few things to consider.

Logging mature forests release stored carbon. Mature trees sequester carbon at a higher rate than younger trees. One way to mitigate the climate crisis is carbon sequestration, which involves leaving forests standing. This management is called Proforestation, (see Moomaw and Law). Current forest science tells us a forest is a networked interdependent system. Compressing the soil due to the extensive use of heavy machinery releases more carbon and, coupled with logging, disrupts the underground communication and nutrient exchange network of mycorrhizal fungi and root systems, an essential component of a healthy forest, (see Simard).

Close-to-home a logging proposal on the west side of the forest at Kinkaid Lake (Sharp Rock Oak Habitat Project) affects 2000 acres of forest. The Waterfall Trail Project off Gum Ridge Road near Kinkaid Lake involves 500 acres. I've hiked the Waterfall Trail numerous times, heard diverse bird songs, and discovered spring flowers, pawpaws, mature oaks, hickories, maples, beech, and pines intermixed. The trail meanders a bit and eventually leads to a sweet perennial stream and waterfall emptying into Kinkaid Lake.

On one side of this ridge trail is a steep gully with a softer incline on the other side. Last year many of the trees along the path were marked for logging, but during a Springtime hike, where there was once a trail, I found a wide logging road with deep ruts surrounded by downed trees. The trail was gone.

Standing on the road, I felt the intense heat and noticed how dried and compacted the soil was, like concrete, due to the direct sun baking the earth and the massive weight of the machinery. I cooled down under the remaining canopy. I listened for birds and wondered about nesting. According to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, disturbing nests is unlawful. The Forest Service was logging during nesting season, but only minimally April 1- July 15. Perhaps prosecution is avoided if you don't mean to "take" the birds (incidental death), and you're a federal agency?

Here, pines are intermixed with hardwoods. The pines are cut first; later, the hardwoods will follow. During the next rainy visit, the deep ruts became a muddy mess. We eventually climbed over the downed trees and hiked to the stream. There, the marked trees were on a steep slope. We talked about the silt from the logging road washing into the stream and deep gully after heavy rains and the notes I had read about the current problem of siltation in Kinkaid Lake, the drinking water for the citizens of Murphysboro.

Cultivating a relationship with a place through the act of walking, discovering, and documenting, then witnessing its destruction, has a powerful emotional impact. I grieve for this place and the many other logging sites I have witnessed across the Shawnee. This is public land, yet voices of alarm go unheeded.

The planet is on fire, and the list of endangered and threatened species continues to grow significantly due to numerous threats, including habitat loss and climate change. The philosopher E.O. Wilson claimed instead of entering the age of the Anthropocene, referring to the human impact on the earth, we had instead, as a species, entered the Eremocene, or Age of Loneliness. Every forest is a component of a complex, global networked system; the time is long gone when we can treat the forest as a resource for extraction. Every forest we protect helps us and other species.

I ask you to dig deep for humility. Perhaps we could look to other ways of thinking about forests. Employ different approaches - proforestation, kincentric ecology, something other than engaging in such destructive practices. I am asking folks who care about forests to think more expansively. It may be that we need to change not just the language we use or our perception of forests but the management system itself.

This is why I unequivocally support the proposal to transfer the forest from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of the Interior to become the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve. It will take an act of Congress to make this happen.

This proposal is an act of futuring. The forest is managed but is protected from commercial logging and other extraction projects, leaving the mature trees standing and the networked forest intact. It could be the nation's first Climate Preserve and a model for other more extensive tracts of land to be designated the same.

With funding from the Park Service and a little imagination, history, arts, and ecology could have more of a presence. Interpreting for visitors how humans connect with forests and how forests function cooperatively and competitively could be integrated into the spaces within the forest. Imagine more active research projects into how this forest and species respond to accelerated change. And the ways we enjoy the forest, hunting, hiking, and camping would likely remain the same. What a positive economic and ecologically sound opportunity! What do you imagine for the forests of the future?

For more information about the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve or to arrange a guided tour of logging sites, visit Shawneeforestdefense.org. To learn about the film Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing, visit Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing on Facebook.