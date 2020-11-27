Guest View: Celebrating statesmanship in Illinois can help bridge divisions in the Prairie State

The Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Prairie State Statesmanship Award will honor exceptional leadership in Illinois by state and local government officials. It will be presented to leaders — statesmen and stateswomen —who display unusual vision, courage, compassion, civility, effectiveness, and bipartisanship in their work for their communities and Illinois.

When considering a public policy issue, the first question a statesman or stateswoman asks is, “what is in the public interest?” Personal and partisan considerations can follow later — but hopefully much later.

Given our current political climate, it is easy to forget that statesmanship, while unusual, has been a critical feature of Illinois politics and history.

Abraham Lincoln represents the model statesman. Even while dealing with the existential crisis of the Civil War, Lincoln looked to the future and supported initiatives to create land grant universities, complete the transcontinental railroad, and help pioneers settle in the West.