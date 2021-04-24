GUEST VIEW: Chancellor Austin Lane: Salukis epitomize COVID-19 resilience

In the face of unprecedented challenges, our students, faculty and staff found innovative ways to learn, teach and work. Salukis have been a model of resilience in the time of COVID-19.

We have done well so far, thanks the collective efforts of Salukis, and based on the information we have now, we are preparing to offer in-person classes and activities this fall. We have arrived at this point because Salukis care about the safety of those around them. Of course, this is no time for overconfidence or complacency. We still have a lot of work to do. But I believe we can all stay safe, if we keep working together.

The signs are encouraging. I am excited to report 85% of first-time freshmen who were here in the fall returned in the spring. This is a heartening development, especially when you consider the trials of a COVID semester. Like the fall semester, our courses are on track, offices are open, services are accessible and we are going about our work. It’s not routine, but it’s happening.

We remain committed to growing enrollment through recruitment and retention. While it is too early to project a figure for fall 2021, our applications and admissions numbers are promising.