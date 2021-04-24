GUEST VIEW: Chancellor Austin Lane: Salukis epitomize COVID-19 resilience

When the spring semester for Southern Illinois University Carbondale started in January, I was excited to be back, filled with gratitude for our students, faculty and staff. Because of their determination and diligence, I look toward the future with hope.
I thank our faculty for being so flexible in their teaching and research, often keeping up the tradition of providing undergraduates with opportunities reserved for graduate students elsewhere. Our professors and students adapted to many classes being held online or a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction.
I thank our staff for serving students and going out of their way at all times to see students get what they need. Many of our faculty and staff adjusted to working remotely to reduce the number of people on campus and mitigate the spread of the disease.
I thank our students for wearing masks, practicing social distancing and following other health and safety protocols. In circumstances like no other, they stayed committed to their education. Because of their — and their professors’ — carefulness, we have no reports of COVID infections from attending classes in person.
I thank our leadership team, which has been very busy with planning, facing many unknowns. As the situation evolved, they adapted those plans to ensure we had successful fall and spring semesters.
In the face of unprecedented challenges, our students, faculty and staff found innovative ways to learn, teach and work. Salukis have been a model of resilience in the time of COVID-19.
We have done well so far, thanks the collective efforts of Salukis, and based on the information we have now, we are preparing to offer in-person classes and activities this fall. We have arrived at this point because Salukis care about the safety of those around them. Of course, this is no time for overconfidence or complacency. We still have a lot of work to do. But I believe we can all stay safe, if we keep working together.
The signs are encouraging. I am excited to report 85% of first-time freshmen who were here in the fall returned in the spring. This is a heartening development, especially when you consider the trials of a COVID semester. Like the fall semester, our courses are on track, offices are open, services are accessible and we are going about our work. It’s not routine, but it’s happening.
We remain committed to growing enrollment through recruitment and retention. While it is too early to project a figure for fall 2021, our applications and admissions numbers are promising.
At SIU Carbondale, we are doing better than many other places, and we intend to stay that way. If we calmly address the obstacles and continue to adhere to health and safety protocols, we will maintain our progress, come through this cloud of COVID and get close to normal.
My hope for the future stems from the character of Salukis. They are authentic, remarkable, passionate, determined and resilient. COVID-19 isn’t the first hurdle Salukis have faced, nor will it be the last. But our resilience ensures that we emerge from each challenge even stronger.
Austin A. Lane is chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.