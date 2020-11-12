Guest View | Charles Burdick: The election is over. Let's go full-time against COVID-19.

Trump’s mark on the country was fascinating to me, to say the least. I think people were conned into his fold by his convincing them he was the world’s greatest economist. Reading about some of his business deals before he became president tells a different story. Not my opinion but factual, by saying, when he took office, the market was a bull market and had been for a record-breaking period. Naturally, he jumped on this and took credit for all of it. This is all behind us now and hopefully we will see great progress toward the elimination of the COVID-19 virus.

With a new president in Joe Biden, and what he said during his campaign and since, leads me to believe that he will pick up the ball and run with it. He seems to have a good idea as to how we must proceed with this virus problem. And most importantly, he leads me to believe that he will listen to the science and doctors working on this virus problem. The last president did not.

He has called for unity among the people and politicians. This is certainly a big change in the past four years of divide, divide, and divide. We must see the new president in action and his performance before we can truly rest at ease. But it appears that if he pursues his campaign promises as made by him, we can look forward to the next four years from a brighter side.