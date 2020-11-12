Guest View | Charles Burdick: The election is over. Let's go full-time against COVID-19.

Now that the election is over and the name-calling hopefully has stopped, maybe our country can get on with the most important event of our lives, and I do mean lives, being the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
We cannot have an improved economy until this virus is brought under control. The virus is the problem with the economy, and as long as it’s around, the economy will show poor results. You must go to the source of a problem to extinguish it. If you have a basement problem, you don’t go to the attic. To solve the problem, you go to the basement. This is a simple solution.
I am amazed that Trump showed no great interest in this problem. His shrug, and saying it will go away has only seen it spread rapidly around the country.
People are dying in large numbers from this terrible disease. To think that it will just go away is insane. The go away theory was only in the president’s mind, he wanted a strong economy for political purposes, as election time was just around the corner and a strong economy would make him look good. He failed to see that before the economy could grow, the virus would have to be eliminated. A new sun shines over the horizon with the election of Joe Biden as president. Maybe we will now see new progress made with the COVID-19 virus. We need a universal program for everyone to follow while we wait for the medications pending. This can only help to eradicate this killer disease.
Trump’s mark on the country was fascinating to me, to say the least. I think people were conned into his fold by his convincing them he was the world’s greatest economist. Reading about some of his business deals before he became president tells a different story. Not my opinion but factual, by saying, when he took office, the market was a bull market and had been for a record-breaking period. Naturally, he jumped on this and took credit for all of it. This is all behind us now and hopefully we will see great progress toward the elimination of the COVID-19 virus.
With a new president in Joe Biden, and what he said during his campaign and since, leads me to believe that he will pick up the ball and run with it. He seems to have a good idea as to how we must proceed with this virus problem. And most importantly, he leads me to believe that he will listen to the science and doctors working on this virus problem. The last president did not.
He has called for unity among the people and politicians. This is certainly a big change in the past four years of divide, divide, and divide. We must see the new president in action and his performance before we can truly rest at ease. But it appears that if he pursues his campaign promises as made by him, we can look forward to the next four years from a brighter side.
Whatever happens I still believe that the United States of America is the greatest country in the world and will remain so. It has never stopped being great, so we won’t need to make it great again.
The Lord has provided. He gave us this greatest country in the world. Let us give thanks to him in prayer. May God continue to bless America.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
