Guest View | Charles Burdick: Who will be president after the November election?

Maybe Trump has a reason to feel that he might lose the election in November, as polls are showing him behind Biden.
A word of advice for our president, spoken by Walter Reuther: “If you’re not big enough to lose, you’re not big enough to win.” In my opinion, Reuther was right on target.
He will not admit it, but Trump must now realize that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as president he brushed it aside by saying it will go away. Today he is still saying this, after thousands of deaths, and the count now is showing daily a record-breaking increase of new cases. His claim to fame is he was responsible for getting masks produced in large amounts, but he didn’t promote wearing them.
He also takes all credit for the economy’s growth even though we were in a nine-year bull market.
He has literally done nothing to help wipe out this deadly disease, but in truth has been an obstruction by ignoring our science and medical people and arguing against them.
The information he held back in January from the people, when he was first made aware of this virus, was a very foolish and reckless call by him. The American people had a right to know. We are well-equipped to handle bad news. It’s been said an earlier start could have saved many lives. As president, he should have been on top of this virus enemy, working side by side with scientists and medical doctors. Instead, he practically did nothing but shrug his shoulders, and did very little, if any, to protect the people.
He has shown no leadership with this COVID-19 virus. What we needed is a leader telling us the truth, and passing the word as given to him by scientists and medical people. He should have been working closely with them, for they know more than he does on this subject. Why should this be so hard? Maybe the answer can be found in the word narcissism.
The most trusted man in our country should be our president. How can we trust a man that we have seen on TV and read in the newspapers saying the things and remarks that he makes? If only Trump could have broken the chain between reality TV and realism, could have stopped lying, scheming, bullying, cheating, and distorting, and been more active with the virus pandemic, he most likely wouldn’t have had to worry about a second term as he could have easily won. He probably couldn’t help himself from his bad habits.
Trump called one of his own, Sen. John McCain, a loser and sucker. This man was a naval officer who was shot down and parachuted from his plane and captured during the Vietnam War. In the military he was one of the finest of all who knew him. Trump made this remark because McCain disagreed with him on an issue. This mistake will cost Trump many votes, especially veteran votes.
We all have learned about fake news since he has been president. He has just recently set the scene, so if he loses the election, he can claim ballot fraud.
The international shame that this president has brought upon our nation is disgraceful. Instead of being a guiding light of goodness and caring people, we are now looked upon by some as a joke.
I know for sure that there are some Republicans that are unhappy with this president and some feel their re-election is in jeopardy because of him. I think they are waiting in a silent mode and following the advice that Cordell Hull once gave: “Never insult an alligator until you’ve crossed the river.” This crossing is Nov. 3, 2020. Who will win the election? I don’t know, do you?
May God continue to bless America and all countries suffering from this virus.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
