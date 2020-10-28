Guest View | Charles Burdick: Who will be president after the November election?

Maybe Trump has a reason to feel that he might lose the election in November, as polls are showing him behind Biden.

A word of advice for our president, spoken by Walter Reuther: “If you’re not big enough to lose, you’re not big enough to win.” In my opinion, Reuther was right on target.

He will not admit it, but Trump must now realize that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as president he brushed it aside by saying it will go away. Today he is still saying this, after thousands of deaths, and the count now is showing daily a record-breaking increase of new cases. His claim to fame is he was responsible for getting masks produced in large amounts, but he didn’t promote wearing them.

He also takes all credit for the economy’s growth even though we were in a nine-year bull market.

He has literally done nothing to help wipe out this deadly disease, but in truth has been an obstruction by ignoring our science and medical people and arguing against them.