Guest View: Dental care is safe and essential

Put simply, our mouths are a window to our entire body’s health. When our mouths and gums are healthy, we see the benefits. But when we let our oral health suffer, even if we do not notice any obvious signs of problems, they are sure to develop. Chipped or cracked teeth, cavities, sore or bleeding gums can lead to many larger issues. If oral infection spreads throughout the body, research has shown it can contribute to dementia, heart disease and other life-threatening health challenges.

Not only can minor dental issues become major ones over time, they also are sure to be more costly to fix.

In implementing infection prevention and control guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have stepped up during the pandemic to show patients we are serious about their safety and health. When you call to set up an appointment, you’re asked detailed health questions and again when you arrive. We have you call before you come in the office for your appointment, wear your mask and take your temperature. Patients wait in their vehicles or in our socially distanced waiting rooms that no longer have toys or magazines but plenty of hand sanitizer — all to put safety first.