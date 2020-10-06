Guest View | Eric Zarnikow: State offers college funding help

Helping to ensure a brighter future for all Illinoisans is one of the goals behind the state’s FAFSA mandate. Implemented for the first time this year, it requires public high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), or if they are ineligible for federal aid, the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid, as a prerequisite to receiving a high school diploma. Students who might otherwise not be aware of resources available to help them afford college will learn more about them. And that may help more students decide to attempt college or training after high school — opening up many more opportunities to define and advance their goals.

Illinois has also improved access to postsecondary education for more students. The Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid provides a pathway to Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants for some undocumented students, and for transgender students who may be ineligible for federal student aid because they did not register for selective service. While most students will continue to complete the FAFSA in order to determine their eligibility for federal and state financial aid, the Alternative Application provides new opportunities for students who might not otherwise have been eligible to receive needed grant funding for college.

There is hope and possibility and opportunity on the other side of this. Stay on the path to meet your educational goals and take advantage of the support that is there to help you every step of the way.

Eric Zarnikow is the executive director of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0