Guest View: Feral pigs and the tonic of wilderness

If you are in the market for yet another thing to worry about, you might take a look at wild pigs. Their population in the U.S. is now at 6 million, “and rapidly rising,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They cost the economy around $1.5 billion per year in crop damage, wildlife habitat destruction, and control costs.
“They will be, and are, they worst invasive species we’ll ever see,” says, Stephanie Shwiff, a research economist with the USDA.
I was once startled by a herd of them in the Irish Wilderness in Missouri. Their sudden snorting and squealing scared the heck out of me. My flight instinct, I have since learned, was justified, as they are not to be toyed with. Just last year, a Texas woman was killed by a small herd of wild hogs a few feet from her front door.
In Georgia, wild swine have become so numerous that the state has hired at least one full-time “Hog Control Technician.” His name is Cody Elrod. He lives alone on a barrier island, spends his entire work week finding and shooting wild pigs, and “loves his job.”
Some of our wild hogs are descendants of European boars brought in for hunting, others come from escaped or deliberately released domestic pigs. Some of their ancestors go back as far the mid-1600s. In matters of the heart, they are admirably open-minded, and thus cross-breed prolifically.
Currently, they are adapting to more northern climes, including Canada. To handle colder winters, they grow thicker coats and have been known to hollow out shelters in snowbanks. These are known, inevitably, as “pigloos.”
They are making news here in Illinois, too. In October of 2013, an bow hunter named Chris Spracklin killed a nearly 500-pound wild hog in Kankakee County. The arrow in its lung annoyed the big pig, who, before eventually perishing, attacked Spracklin. The bow hunter, in his own words, “ran like a little girl,” which seems to have been a good idea.
Finally, you might recall that in April of this year, a herd of feral swine showed up in the Lusk Creek Wilderness area in Pope County. The Forest Service closed it to visitors for a week or two while some 25 pigs were disposed of by, I would assume, our very own hog control technicians.
I could continue about the immensity of the pig plague, but you get the idea. So instead I wish to make a public confession: I find myself sympathizing with the pigs. For they share with humans, I think, a noble urge: an instinctual longing for a life with a little more wildness and adventure to it, a more direct contact with elemental forces, and a healthy resistance to control and confinement.
Our greatest writer, Henry Thoreau, put this better than I can. In his essay, “Walking,” he remarks how he likes to see his neighbors’ livestock make the occasional jail break.
"I love,” he writes, "even to see the domestic animals reassert their native rights — any evidence that they have not wholly lost their original wild habits and vigor; as when my neighbor's cow breaks out of her pasture early in the spring and boldly swims the river…”
Thoreau later adds that "I rejoice that horses and steers have to be broken before they can be made the slaves of men, and that men themselves have some wild oats still left to sow before they become submissive members of society.”
Nearly two centuries later, a scholar of human evolution named Yuval Noah Hariri made a very similar observation. In a 2018 article for The Atlantic about human freedom, Hariri notes:
“Currently, humans risk becoming similar to domesticated animals. We have bred docile cows that produce enormous amounts of milk but are otherwise far inferior to their wild ancestors. They are less agile, less curious, and less resourceful."
And humans, Harari proposes, may have made a fatal mistake by over-domesticating their own selves:
“We are now creating tame humans who produce enormous amounts of data and function as efficient chips in a huge data-processing mechanism, but they hardly maximize their human potential.”
And so we would be wise, I think, to preserve as many wild landscapes as possible, to which we might, like the wild pigs, occasionally escape the human factory farm we call civilization. Because, maybe even more than the pigs, we humans need, as Thoreau said, “the tonic of wildness.”
Jim Glover, of Carbondale, is retired from SIU. He enjoys the occasional slice of bacon.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!