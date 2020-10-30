Guest View: Feral pigs and the tonic of wilderness

"I love,” he writes, "even to see the domestic animals reassert their native rights — any evidence that they have not wholly lost their original wild habits and vigor; as when my neighbor's cow breaks out of her pasture early in the spring and boldly swims the river…”

Thoreau later adds that "I rejoice that horses and steers have to be broken before they can be made the slaves of men, and that men themselves have some wild oats still left to sow before they become submissive members of society.”

Nearly two centuries later, a scholar of human evolution named Yuval Noah Hariri made a very similar observation. In a 2018 article for The Atlantic about human freedom, Hariri notes:

“Currently, humans risk becoming similar to domesticated animals. We have bred docile cows that produce enormous amounts of milk but are otherwise far inferior to their wild ancestors. They are less agile, less curious, and less resourceful."

And humans, Harari proposes, may have made a fatal mistake by over-domesticating their own selves:

“We are now creating tame humans who produce enormous amounts of data and function as efficient chips in a huge data-processing mechanism, but they hardly maximize their human potential.”

And so we would be wise, I think, to preserve as many wild landscapes as possible, to which we might, like the wild pigs, occasionally escape the human factory farm we call civilization. Because, maybe even more than the pigs, we humans need, as Thoreau said, “the tonic of wildness.”

Jim Glover, of Carbondale, is retired from SIU. He enjoys the occasional slice of bacon.

