GUEST VIEW: Gary Williams: Carbondale will thrive in spite of pandemic

With great relief, I can report that the city expects more federal financial assistance as part of the latest relief package. The funding the city will receive will go towards COVID-19 related expenses, revenue shortfalls, and any other qualifying costs per the American Recovery Plan. This funding will help replenish last years’ COVID-related losses to our fund balance and help us balance the FY22 budget.

We are not out of the woods yet, but at least we have found the trail. I know more obstacles lie ahead, but I feel more confident than ever in our local government and the people of Carbondale. As each of us rolls up our sleeves for the vaccine, we are one step closer to life as we once knew it. I encourage you to stay focused, continue following the best practices recommended to us by the CDC. I look forward to gathering with you all when it is finally safe to do so.