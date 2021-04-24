GUEST VIEW: Gary Williams: Carbondale will thrive in spite of pandemic

Being city manager during a pandemic is stressful. As you would expect, this past year brought many challenges, from falling tax revenues, to helping struggling businesses trying to stay open, and to daily changes in City operations for staff and residents' safety.
Fortunately, we have a strong City Council and an amazing staff who despite the obstacles, helped Carbondale navigate the past year by making consideration for one another our top priority. We all should be very proud of our community for setting the standard regionally for COVID-19 best practices.
It has been a year now since the governor issued the first stay-at-home order, and just recently, I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
With help from our economic development director many businesses have received financial assistance from the state of Illinois, and restaurants are now allowed to seat customers indoors at limited capacity.
On top of that, the Civic Center is currently operating as a mass vaccination clinic for the Jackson County Health Department – an effort we are honored to be a small part of.
Including the Banterra Center site on the SIU campus, we now have added more clinics in Carbondale which has resulted in thousands Jackson County residents rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 shots.
With great relief, I can report that the city expects more federal financial assistance as part of the latest relief package. The funding the city will receive will go towards COVID-19 related expenses, revenue shortfalls, and any other qualifying costs per the American Recovery Plan. This funding will help replenish last years’ COVID-related losses to our fund balance and help us balance the FY22 budget.
We are not out of the woods yet, but at least we have found the trail. I know more obstacles lie ahead, but I feel more confident than ever in our local government and the people of Carbondale. As each of us rolls up our sleeves for the vaccine, we are one step closer to life as we once knew it. I encourage you to stay focused, continue following the best practices recommended to us by the CDC. I look forward to gathering with you all when it is finally safe to do so.
Gary Williams
Carbondale City Manager
Gary Williams is Carbondale's city manager.