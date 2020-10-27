Guest View | Glenn Poshard: A teacher affects eternity

The bumper sticker on the car in front of me read, “ A Teacher Affects Eternity.” I had just learned the day before that my dear friend, Dr. Richard Verduin, had passed on to his eternal rest. The message spurred memories of one of my greatest teachers.

I first met Dr. Verduin in the late '70s. I was working on a graduate degree, going to night school, trying to hold down two jobs, and raise a young family. I arrived a little late to his three-hour-long Educational Administration class in the Wham Education Building and made my way to the back of the room. In that first class, I sized up my new professor. He was totally organized. The class syllabus laid out in precise detail the important concepts and issues to be covered in each of the 12 weeks, complete with goals and objectives to be accomplished. I loved that. I hated classes where we meandered around for weeks with no clear direction.