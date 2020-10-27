Guest View | Glenn Poshard: A teacher affects eternity

The bumper sticker on the car in front of me read, “ A Teacher Affects Eternity.” I had just learned the day before that my dear friend, Dr. Richard Verduin, had passed on to his eternal rest. The message spurred memories of one of my greatest teachers.
I first met Dr. Verduin in the late '70s. I was working on a graduate degree, going to night school, trying to hold down two jobs, and raise a young family. I arrived a little late to his three-hour-long Educational Administration class in the Wham Education Building and made my way to the back of the room. In that first class, I sized up my new professor. He was totally organized. The class syllabus laid out in precise detail the important concepts and issues to be covered in each of the 12 weeks, complete with goals and objectives to be accomplished. I loved that. I hated classes where we meandered around for weeks with no clear direction.
Over the ensuing weeks, I watched this master teacher draw out the best in his students. In every class, the interests and experiences of the students were paramount to Dr. Verduin. After stressing the major points in his lesson plan, he became the consummate listener. Since most of us were already administrators, with a few Socratic-type questions, he led us into great discussions about the path we were on and what we needed to do to be better educators and better human beings. Whether he was using Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Bloom’s Taxonomy of Higher Thinking Skills, Adler’s Guiding Fiction, or some other thought-provoking concept, the room was alive with passion, with the expectation that we would evaluate, analyze, and create the solutions to our own questions. Dr. Verduin was truly a student-centered teacher.
But he was a lot more. I remember going through a particularly difficult situation in my life when I was taking his classes and he took the time to mentor me on my emotional and spiritual needs.
Great teachers touch us in a way that leaves an indelible imprint on our lives, one that affects eternity, because we try to model that same behavior to our children and grandchildren. I loved Dr. Verduin and will always do my best to try to merit the love he showed for me.
Glenn Poshard is a former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman, gubernatorial candidate, and is a former President of the Southern Illinois University system.
