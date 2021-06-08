Guest View | Glenn Poshard: JALC trustee personifies spirit of community service

Dear Editor,

During his administration President George H.W. Bush spoke of the importance and power of volunteerism.

He said, “We can find meaning and reward by serving some higher purpose than ourselves, a shining purpose, the illumination of a thousand points of light, we all have something to give.” He believed that volunteer organizations “….are spread like stars throughout the nation, doing good.”

For most of my educational and political career, I have worked closely with community colleges and universities, both offering countless opportunities for volunteerism and service. I have witnessed many volunteers serving on boards, committees, foundations, and in other ways to help our institutions of higher education achieve the excellent quality they deserve.

No one personifies the spirit of volunteerism and community service more than John A. Logan College Board of Trustee member Jake Rendleman.