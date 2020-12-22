Guest View: Good news, great joy

Our church’s four-week Advent study has progressed quickly from peace to hope, joy and love, but this year I’ve had a hard time getting much beyond peace. And I’m not just referring to our common “absence of conflict” definition of peace, although that in itself would be welcome.

Rather, the “peace” I’ve been fixated on these past weeks is that defined in the Hebrew word “Shalom,” meaning wholeness or completeness. Something we all need but rarely think about and almost never talk about. Quick: When was the last time you read a social media post that added to your wholeness? When was the last time you made a post that added to the wholeness of someone else?

Shalom requires humility, an attribute in increasingly short supply in our country and, unfortunately, among those of us who refer to ourselves as Christ-followers (the literal meaning of our word "Christian"). Instead of seeking humility we have become obsessed with possessing power and demanding our freedom, the “freedom” that has been increasingly defined as our right to do what we want when we want to do it.