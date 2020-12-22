Guest View: Good news, great joy

Our church’s four-week Advent study has progressed quickly from peace to hope, joy and love, but this year I’ve had a hard time getting much beyond peace. And I’m not just referring to our common “absence of conflict” definition of peace, although that in itself would be welcome.
Rather, the “peace” I’ve been fixated on these past weeks is that defined in the Hebrew word “Shalom,” meaning wholeness or completeness. Something we all need but rarely think about and almost never talk about. Quick: When was the last time you read a social media post that added to your wholeness? When was the last time you made a post that added to the wholeness of someone else?
Shalom requires humility, an attribute in increasingly short supply in our country and, unfortunately, among those of us who refer to ourselves as Christ-followers (the literal meaning of our word "Christian"). Instead of seeking humility we have become obsessed with possessing power and demanding our freedom, the “freedom” that has been increasingly defined as our right to do what we want when we want to do it.
We have all, it seems, grown more comfortable in the certainty of our “rightness” and far bolder in expanding the range of subjects in which that infallible rightness extends. And assured of that rightness, we naturally progress to shouting about the wrongness of that ignorant lot who — we are certain — embarrass themselves by their mere disagreement.
But we press well beyond that. Those with whom we disagree are not merely wrong; they are a part of the malevolent mob whose goal is to rob us of either our freedom or our democracy. We are certain.
Where, in this, is our humility?
Where, in this, is our charge to be peacemakers; to be Shalom-bringers?
We would do well this Christmas to consider the words of Mary, written by Luke, and referred to by Christ-followers for centuries as The Magnificat:
“he has brought down the mighty from their thrones and exalted those of humble estate; he has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty.” *
The humility of that first Christmas is something we could all learn from.
In its simplicity, God humbling Himself to become man and coming to earth as a helpless baby stands in sharp contrast to the power-grab theology that too frequently permeates our Western gatherings of Christ-followers.
If we are willing to allow it, “Shalom” can move us beyond that shallow bravado. Simply stated, “Shalom” admits that life is complex and that our lives are frequently out of alignment — often at our own doing.
If we can be humble enough to admit our lack of wholeness, we can more readily accept the good news of great joy.
That good news, spoken of by Luke and popularized by Linus, is that God has come to us. We need not struggle to get to Him; we need not allow perfection to be the standard upon which our divine approval is based.
We can stop striving desperately for wholeness. We can stop accepting an inferior brand of it (perfection) and calling it the real thing.
We can admit our lack of wholeness. We can admit our need for “Shalom.” We can admit our weakness; confess our self-assured rightness; even take comfort in those times that we feel unloved and sense that God is so very far away.
A gift is always received with greater delight when the need for it is vast.
At Christmas, the good news is better and the great joy is greater for those who recognize their need for it.
*Luke 1:52-53ESV
John Pfeifer is a writer and journalist, Development Specialist for The Women’s Center and member of The View Church in Carbondale.