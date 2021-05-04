GUEST VIEW: Growing enrollment by helping students continue their education

We’re also working to remove barriers. Financial Aid is talking to students who have holds on their bursar accounts, and Student Affairs is working with students who need to update health records or resolve other issues to remove holds. In residence halls, resident assistants are directing students to resources to address personal concerns.

If students register for fall classes now, they are more likely to return after summer. Of course, this is in our university’s best interest. Growing enrollment provides the foundation to address other institutional priorities such as equitable and competitive compensation and hiring people to fill essential needs. This is why you may have read brief articles in SIU Today about encouraging students to register.

Many times, I have heard faculty and staff ask how they can help with enrollment. One simple step you can take is to ask students you teach or supervise at work if they have registered for classes. If they have yet to do so, provide them with a friendly reminder that if they sign up for courses now, they are more likely to get the classes they desire at the days and times they want. If a student expresses a concern, you can refer them to Saluki Cares at salukicares.siu.edu.

It is also in our students’ best interest to register now and continue to see a return on their investment of time and resources. We must do everything we can to set Salukis on the path to earn their degrees and achieve success after graduation.

Austin A. Lane is chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

