Guest View | Illinois' State Teachers of the Year: In support of the fair tax amendment

What follows is an open letter from the Illinois State Teachers of the Year.

As members of the Illinois State Teachers of the Year (ILSTOY), we come from all regions of our diverse state. Some of us teach in rural farming communities in Southern Illinois, others in large suburban schools near Chicago. In some of our schools, the poverty rate approaches 100%, and in others poverty is nearly nonexistent. We represent blue counties, red counties, and purple counties. And we have been recognized among the top teachers in the state because we are all passionate about advancing the education and well-being of children.

We love our students. We love our schools. We love our communities. And we agree on this: passing the Illinois Fair Tax is vital to all of our students. As educators, we see the impact of years of chronic underfunding for schools, and the disparities in resources from one district to another. We know from experience that each school has unique needs, and that these vary widely from rural to suburban and urban communities. But we also know that regardless of ZIP code, all students deserve access to the resources they need to thrive. The fair tax is an essential step toward equitable and adequate funding for all schools, and delivering on the promise that no matter where our students grow up, they will receive a world-class education.