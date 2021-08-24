Guest View | Jim Edgar and John Shaw: Inaugural Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Award celebrates individual bravery, collective statesmanship

Less than five years ago, Illinois was moving aggressively in the wrong direction, careening toward the fiscal precipice, lurching toward junk bond status. A brutal and counterproductive two-year budget stalemate had tarnished Illinois’ reputation, damaged our schools, battered our credit rating, and led to about $15 billion in unpaid bills.

An important but fragile budget plan hung in the balance in the summer of 2017. Eleven Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly joined with Democrats to override then-Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the budget compromise, thus ensuring its passage and protecting the fiscal solvency of Illinois.

The budget allowed Illinois to avert a further downgrading of its debt and ensured that Illinois state government would resume regular operations. The 2017 budget paved the way for subsequent fiscal progress in the state as reflected in recent upgrades to Illinois’ credit rating by Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings.

The decision to support this agreement was courageous, consequential and effective. While several of the Republican lawmakers who voted for the package received accolades from their constituents, many were sharply criticized and later faced primary opposition. Several opted to retire after casting the critical budget vote.