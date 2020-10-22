Guest View: Judicial independence is vital to justice system

As a retired judge, my comments are in response to the full-page ad against Justice David Overstreet run by an entity calling itself “Clean Courts Committee.” The ad ran on Oct. 14, 2020 and continues to appear on your website.

The ad is detached from and a distortion of the facts of the case People of the State of Illinois v. Jerad W. Peoples, 2020 IL. App (5th) 190114-U. It can easily be found online.

Justice Overstreet was one of a three-judge appellate court panel that unanimously concluded that a trial court judge had erred when it permitted a criminal trial to go forward against a defendant who was unable to attend the trial because he was hospitalized and in an intensive care unit. It is a basic tenant in our system of justice that a defendant has the right to attend his own trial. The defendant was tried in a bench trial in his absence, found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison.