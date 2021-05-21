Guest View: Marc D. Smith: You have the power to change lives for the better

Youth in care do best when they are able to remain in their own community, see their friends, attend the same school and maintain connections with family members when appropriate. The more foster parents we have, the more likely it is that brothers and sisters will be kept together in care or that children with special medical needs can continue treatment with medical professionals close to home who know their health histories.

Being a foster parent is a serious commitment to a child who needs stability and love, but foster families do not travel the road alone. DCFS and our network of partners offer a range of supports to foster families, including a monthly stipend to cover the child’s food, shelter, clothing and personal allowance. Each youth in care receives a medical card that pays for most necessary medical care and prescriptions. Other support services may include counseling, physical therapy and medical equipment; and additional payments for daycare services, after-school care and extracurricular activities. Foster families also become part of a team, working with DCFS and private agencies, birth families, counselors, physicians and the courts to reunite children with their families whenever possible.