Guest View | Mark Denzler: Let’s honor our workers this Manufacturing Month

For the last six months, our nation has faced the greatest economic and public health challenge in generations. The coronavirus pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of our daily life, testing our resilience, resourcefulness and, frankly, our patience. But throughout these uncertain times, one industry has served as a beacon, always leading us forward: manufacturing.
More than 550,000 women and men work on factory floors in Illinois. While these unsung heroes deserve recognition every day, it is especially important that we thank them for their dedicated and tireless work throughout the month of October, which is recognized as Manufacturing Month.
When the pandemic struck Illinois, manufacturers across the state immediately sprang into action, embracing innovation and adapting to our new reality. They invented new technologies to boost testing capacity, including specialized bags that allow coronavirus test samples to be safely shipped to laboratories as well as new rapid coronavirus testing machines to deliver faster results. Facilities that previously produced alcohol for cocktails switched gears to instead pump out bottles of hand sanitizer. Equipment intended to manufacture automobiles and heavy machinery began churning out face shields by the thousands. And manufacturers experienced in making clothing and flags became critical to the mass production of personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns and other important items for frontline workers.
Coordinating these efforts is the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, which co-chairs the Governor’s Equipment Task Force, a wartime-like effort to increase production and stockpile supplies that has engaged nearly 1,000 participating companies across the state. While we all continue the fight against this invisible enemy, Illinois manufacturers are working to develop, test and distribute coronavirus vaccines and treatments as part of Project Warp Speed, the White House-led effort to end the pandemic.
All these extraordinary efforts only add to the amazing work that manufacturers do every day to make our state, nation and world a better place to live. Our manufacturers help ensure our grocery stores are stocked with safe and nutritious food, build our infrastructure, power our homes and businesses, strengthen our communications systems and provide for our nation’s defense.
Manufacturing also serves as the backbone of our state and national economy. In Illinois, the manufacturing industry contributes more than $304 billion in annual economic output each year — the single largest share of the state’s economy. These are good paying, middle-class jobs that help anchor communities and strengthen families.
While the industry remains a powerhouse in Illinois, manufacturers here and across the country are facing the threat of an aging workforce. Over the next decade, it is estimated that 300,000 men and women will abandon factory floors as baby boomers begin to retire. Manufacturing Month highlights the many amazing opportunities available in the industry, demonstrating to high school and community college students across the state why pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is right for them. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us why we must continue to invest in younger generations to ensure our factories remain on the cutting edge.
Manufacturing workers are innovators and entrepreneurs, creators, makers and dreamers. The innovation and resiliency of manufacturers will not only help resolve this crisis but will also surely lead our nation’s economic recovery. Illinois manufacturers represent the best of the best in global manufacturing: diverse, sustainable, high-tech, and moving at the speed of light to address current challenges and shape the future.
That’s worth celebrating not only during Manufacturing Month, but throughout the year.
Mark Denzler is president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, a state manufacturing trade association that represents nearly 4,000 companies and facilities.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!