Guest View | Mark Denzler: Let’s honor our workers this Manufacturing Month

Coordinating these efforts is the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, which co-chairs the Governor’s Equipment Task Force, a wartime-like effort to increase production and stockpile supplies that has engaged nearly 1,000 participating companies across the state. While we all continue the fight against this invisible enemy, Illinois manufacturers are working to develop, test and distribute coronavirus vaccines and treatments as part of Project Warp Speed, the White House-led effort to end the pandemic.

All these extraordinary efforts only add to the amazing work that manufacturers do every day to make our state, nation and world a better place to live. Our manufacturers help ensure our grocery stores are stocked with safe and nutritious food, build our infrastructure, power our homes and businesses, strengthen our communications systems and provide for our nation’s defense.

Manufacturing also serves as the backbone of our state and national economy. In Illinois, the manufacturing industry contributes more than $304 billion in annual economic output each year — the single largest share of the state’s economy. These are good paying, middle-class jobs that help anchor communities and strengthen families.